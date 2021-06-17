Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in May

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,693,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 3,856,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.5 days.

HMSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HMSNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,465. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.