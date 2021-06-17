Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in May

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,693,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 3,856,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.5 days.

HMSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HMSNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,465. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

