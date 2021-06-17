Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.06

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 1247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Halfords Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

