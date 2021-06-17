Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $289.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. Analysts predict that Guild will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

