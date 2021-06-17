Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 632,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GHSI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 474,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,313. Guardion Health Sciences has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.09.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 473.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 627,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.57% of Guardion Health Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

