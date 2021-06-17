Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.50. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

