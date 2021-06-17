Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE TV traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.71. 1,071,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $15.06.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,034,000 after buying an additional 5,147,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after buying an additional 2,493,485 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 1,182,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after buying an additional 913,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after buying an additional 671,894 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
