Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE TV traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.71. 1,071,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,034,000 after buying an additional 5,147,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after buying an additional 2,493,485 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 1,182,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after buying an additional 913,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after buying an additional 671,894 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

