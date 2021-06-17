Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 996,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the May 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 33,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,199. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. FMR LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

