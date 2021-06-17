Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 996,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the May 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 33,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,199. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
