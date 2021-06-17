Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of OMAB opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.80. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

