Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $43.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $924,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,555,710. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after acquiring an additional 675,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,921 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 378,038 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

