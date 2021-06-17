Grimm Price Up 55.4% Over Last Week (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded up 47.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $140,461.43 and $3,152.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grimm has traded up 55.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001293 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 115.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

