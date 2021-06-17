Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 13th total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 20.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of GPRE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $2,473,600. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

