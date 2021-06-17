Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.18

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 480059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,489,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,573,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

