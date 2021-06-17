Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the May 13th total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

GPK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

