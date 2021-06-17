Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 10,416 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $23,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

GPI opened at $156.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

