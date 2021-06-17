Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 82,500 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.36% of AerCap worth $27,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of AER stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.