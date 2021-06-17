Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $29.53 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,254 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $29,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

