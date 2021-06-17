Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $25.60 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $25,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,438,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lincoln National by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,176,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,250,000 after buying an additional 133,340 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 290,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,386,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.03.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

