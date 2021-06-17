Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Globant worth $21,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $215.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.38. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $137.97 and a 52-week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.