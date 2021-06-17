Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 458,400 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of The Kroger worth $33,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

