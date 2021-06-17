Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 225.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 345,815 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PulteGroup worth $26,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PHM opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.48.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

