Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after buying an additional 1,113,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,910,000 after buying an additional 373,916 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,019,000 after buying an additional 314,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,371,000 after buying an additional 180,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,843. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.62.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.