Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,193. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

