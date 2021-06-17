Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,487 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.24. 93,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.24. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

