Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 4.9%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.71 and last traded at $105.27. Approximately 4,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 190,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.31.

In other news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $825,210.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,753,314.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,033 shares of company stock worth $46,039,170. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

