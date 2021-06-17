Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce $36.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.33 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $29.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.70 million to $153.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $211.52 million, with estimates ranging from $207.70 million to $215.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.03. 261,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,905. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 246.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.31.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $825,210.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 375,553 shares in the company, valued at $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,033 shares of company stock worth $46,039,170. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

