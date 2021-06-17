Golos Blockchain (GLS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $327.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $621,824.38 and $327.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 260,990,008 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

