Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.05. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 3,810 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

