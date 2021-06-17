Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) Trading Up 0.4%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 23,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 34,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

About Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

