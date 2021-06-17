Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 127,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,672,409 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Several research firms recently commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 540.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

