Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 127,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,672,409 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $10.32.
Several research firms recently commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.