Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.04. 249,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.27. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $195.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.