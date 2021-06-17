Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.14 million and $131,748.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.46 or 0.00766780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.34 or 0.07752530 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

