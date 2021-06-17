Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.34. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 10,128 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

