Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 376,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GBT traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $76.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.