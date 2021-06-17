Glenview Trust Co Sells 631 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

NYSE TRV opened at $152.79 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.