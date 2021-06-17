Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $91,696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,822,000 after acquiring an additional 387,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.