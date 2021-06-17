Glenview Trust Co Purchases New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $259.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

