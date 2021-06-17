Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

