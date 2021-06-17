Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

DFS opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.23. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

