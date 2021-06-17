Glenview Trust Co Acquires 1,141 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $190.08 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

