Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 211.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF remained flat at $$4,519.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,211.21. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $3,453.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,519.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

