Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $35.01. 6,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,410. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

