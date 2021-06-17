Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Sells C$478,827.36 in Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Shares of GEI opened at C$25.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 36.98. Gibson Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.71%.

GEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

