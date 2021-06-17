Giant (GIC) Trading Down 26.3% Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Giant has a total market cap of $34,812.49 and $2.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

