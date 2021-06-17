GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Target by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 3,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 17,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $232.02. 65,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.