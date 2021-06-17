GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 3,911 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.60. 99,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,205. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.