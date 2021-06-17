GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 994 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.04. 8,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,985. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

