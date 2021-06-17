Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $719,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.