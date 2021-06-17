Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of The Allstate worth $588,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 584.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Allstate by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.46. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.