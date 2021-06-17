Geode Capital Management LLC Has $573 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $573,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,214,000 after buying an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

NYSE:ROK opened at $283.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.02 and a 1 year high of $285.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

