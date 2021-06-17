Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $644,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 38.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 78,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 634,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 221,239 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.62.

Shares of LUV opened at $56.67 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

